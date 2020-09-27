City of Tampa honors Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day

The City of Tampa will take part in honoring families who have lost a son or daughter serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day is recognized on the last Sunday in September. Tonight, the city will light up Old City Hall, where a Gold Star Service Flag currently flies.
“We cannot imagine the strength and resilience of our military families who have lost a loved one in service to our country,” Mayor Jane Castor said.
“Tampa is a tight-knit community with a strong military presence, and by raising this flag we hope to show support to Gold Star families everywhere who have lost a son or daughter protecting our freedoms. We are forever grateful for the sacrifices made by our service members and the loved ones they left behind to carry their legacies.”
Old City Hall will be illuminated with purple and gold in remembrance and salute to Gold Star families after dusk.
