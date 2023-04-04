The Clothesline Project: Bay Pines VA raises awareness of sexual assault through art

The project features clotheslines hung with t-shirts with personal messages designed entirely by survivors of military sexual assault.

BAY PINES, Fla. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System is honoring survivors all month long through an inspirational art project.

It's a nationwide movement called The Clotheslines Project, created to raise awareness of sexual assault and Military Sexual Trauma (MST).

“We’re proud to recognize every Veteran survivor who has experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST) through the Clothesline Project,” Paul M. Russo, the CEO and system director of Bay Pines VA, said in a statement. “Thanks to efforts by the MST coordinator, these survivors are able to Break the Silence that often surrounds MST through inspirational artwork and powerful, personal messages.”

The project features clotheslines hung with different color t-shirts showing powerful artwork and personal messages designed entirely by survivors of military sexual assault.

According to Bay Pines VA MST Coordinator Lisa Shoemaker, one in three women and one in 50 men report having experienced MST to their medical providers. Across the U.S. military, a recent report showed that reports of sexual assaults jumped by 13% in 2021.

“As we honor Veterans who are survivors of MST, our hope is that others will see these messages and find the strength to come forward," Shoemaker said in a statement.

The Clothesline Project will be on display at different VA locations all month long across the Tampa Bay area. Veterans and employees can check out the messages of hope from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Russo said he wants to remind veterans, caregivers and their families that all MST-related care at the VA is comprehensive and free.