ALASKA, USA — A Tampa native with the U.S. Coast Guard was meritoriously advanced last week during a ceremony in Alaska.

Benjamin Parshook was advanced from Petty Officer 2nd Class to 1st Class due to "outstanding contributions and accomplishments," according to the Coast Guard.

Parshook, who's a health services technician, is partially responsible for providing health care to 350 active-duty members at the Juneau Clinic in Alaska. The Coast Guard says he filled multiple roles when staffing issues arose in order to keep vital services available.

In addition to his help, the Coast Guard says Parshook also served as a COVID-19 contact tracer from September 2020 to January 2021.

"Petty Officer Parshook has been a rock for the Coast Guard Juneau Medical Clinic," said Chief Petty Officer Thomas Culpepper, health services administrator with the Juneau Clinic.