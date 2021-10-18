Sheriff's office releases dashcam video of terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Two sheriff’s deputies were among the 12 injured in the Dec. 6 attack. The attack killed three people, including a St. Pete track star.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of the law enforcement response to the 2019 terrorist attack that left three sailors dead and a dozen injured at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The sheriff's office said it decided to release the footage after fulfilling a large public records request.

The video shows several police cruisers driving to the naval base. Audio of deputies responding to the scene can be heard as well. At one point, a deputy who was shot during the attack is seen asking for the nearest ambulance but eventually denies any aid because "there's going to be worse."

Two sheriff’s deputies were among the 12 people hurt in the Dec. 6 attack. One of the deputies was shot in the arm and the other in the knee. Both recovered.

Three people were killed in the attack, including 19-year-old Lakewood track and field star Mohammed Haitham, who followed in his mom's footsteps and joined the Navy after graduating in 2018.

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, were also killed.

An aviation student from Saudi Arabia, who the FBI identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, opened fire in a classroom before he was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy.