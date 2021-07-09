Florida seamstress makes dream Navy uniform for WWII veteran

Navy veteran Joe Hall wants to be buried in his uniform, and one Dunedin seamstress worked tirelessly to make that happen.

DUNEDIN, Fla — A WWII Navy veteran now has his dream uniform thanks to the help of one seamstress in Dunedin.

CBS' Steve Hartman visited Joe Hall, who served in World War II as a Navy Petty Officer First Class.

"Why does a 97-year-old need a Navy uniform?" Steve Hartman asked during the On the Road segment.

"I love the uniform," Hall replied. "I love my country and I'm so happy I was able to serve."

Hartman says Hall was on a destroyer escort during the war and made life-long friendships while also losing brothers in arms.

All of Hall's friends from the Navy are gone, "which is why Joe wanted that uniform — for when he sees them again."

That's where seamstress Susan Williams comes into this story. She works at Causeway Alterations in Dunedin and was working the day Hall walked into the store and asked if someone could make him a Navy uniform.

"I made everything from underwear to wedding dresses, but to have a World War 2 veteran come in and say, "I want to be buried in my uniform,'" Williams told Hartman. "I was like, this man is not leaving this store without me making this uniform because it’s the most important thing I’ll ever do in my life."

Williams agreed and began tirelessly working on fulfilling Hall's request. "And it became a strong obsession of mine to make it right," she said.

Hartman says Williams worked on the uniform for three weeks and at least 100 hours. The cost for Hall? Almost nothing, Hartman says.

You can watch Steve Hartman's full piece here: