Army now allowing ponytails, braids for female soldiers

Starting Friday, female soldiers in the Army are now able to wear their hair in a ponytail or braid, regardless if they are in uniform.

The ALARACT 040/2021 allows women to wear their hair in a single ponytail, single braid or two braids fastened together. The length, however, cannot go passed the bottom of their shoulder blades when they are standing at attention, the Army policy says.

The policy change also allows superiors to request they tuck their hair in their shirt if they are in an environment where their safety may be at risk.

“This new modification is more practical for our female soldiers. It allows them flexibility in a tactical environment, while maintaining a professional appearance in garrison,” said Army Sgt. Maj. Brian Sanders, Army G-1 Uniform Policy Branch Sergeant Major, to Army public affairs officials. “This change also helps to alleviate hair loss and damage to the scalp.”

