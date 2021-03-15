Fighter jet lands safely at Eglin Air Force Base after 'mishap'

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — A fighter jet experienced some sort of "mishap" Monday morning but managed to land safely at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County.
The base said the F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 325th Fighter Squadron, had an in-flight emergency around 3:30 p.m.
After landing, the pilot, who was the only person aboard, was taken to be evaluated by medical personnel.
No other details were immediately released. A 96th Test Wing Public Affairs spokesperson said an investigation was underway to determine exactly what went wrong.
