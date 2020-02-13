ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Congressman Charlie Crist is calling for more transparency from the Department of Defense as the number of traumatic brain injuries continues to rise following the Iranian missile attack last month.

Crist has sent a letter to Secretary Mark Esper calling for more accountability and measures to prevent TBIs. You can read the letter here.

A retired colonel told 10News back in January that he was surprised by the attacks.

CBS took a look inside the Post Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program or PREP in Tampa. This VA program is helping military service members heal with virtual reality, an underwater treadmill and in-patient therapy.

