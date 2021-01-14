Florida sending 600 National Guard troops to DC ahead of Biden's inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will take place just two weeks after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Among the up to 15,000 troops the National Guard is sending to Washington, D.C. ahead of Inauguration Day will be 600 Florida guardsmen.

The group is expected to head up north ahead of the weekend to provide security against the possibility for additional violent protests and riots as President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office.

A spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay that some members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade, based out of Pinellas Park, will be among those deploying.

As of Jan. 13, the Associated Press reports there are 6,200 Guard members already in the city from D.C. and six nearby states.

The National Guard's presence has been a staple in our nation's capital since the Jan. 6 pro-Trump insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building as lawmakers tallied Electoral College votes that would affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Hundreds of troops have been captured in photos lining the halls of the Capitol both sleeping on the floor and being handed pizzas by members of Congress as a thank you.

Biden's inauguration will take place just two weeks after the U.S. Capitol was stormed. The proceedings will be held on the same risers as rioters, many now facing federal charges, descended upon to stop such action.

The District of Columbia National Guard has been reported to have been authorized to arm troops that are assigned U.S. Capitol grounds security duty.