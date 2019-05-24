TAMPA, Fla. — A 93-year-old World War II veteran received four medals for than 70 years after serving.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) presented "overdue" medals to Raymond Loring Chambers, who served in the U.S. Navy. He'll be getting the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with two Bronze Stars, the American Campaign Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon and the World War II Victory Medal.

Chambers was a member of the 5th Marine Combat Division from 1943 to 1946, deployed overseas multiple times and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima. After serving, Chambers was presumed to be uninjured, but nearly 60 years later, doctors found shrapnel in his leg when he complained of pain.

Chambers has lived in Florida for more than 60 years.

Castor's office said she presented Chambers with the medals for his battle wounds and for "his courage and sacrifice for the country he loves."

Chambers was honored Friday morning at the Jan Platt Library in Tampa.

