PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Pentagon says that no new international military students will come to the United States for training until new screening procedures are in place.
That decision comes in the wake of the deadly shooting last week by a Saudi Arabian aviation trainee at a Florida Navy base.
The Pentagon's chief spokesman says there's no explicit ban on new international students. But none will enter the country until the department secures a larger role in the personnel screening.
Most of the vetting is currently done by the departments of State and Homeland Security. The new screening guidelines should be in place in the coming days.
RELATED: Lockdown lifted at NAS Corpus Christi
RELATED: Candlelight vigil to honor fallen St. Petersburg sailor
What other people are reading right now:
- Detectives: More than $16 million in jewelry stolen in store burglaries around Florida
- Sheriff: Deputy shot and killed man after he stabbed his mom
- Bill would give Florida workers 3 months of paid family leave
- Pasco County schools looking into potential lunch fraud find 'honest mistakes'
- Man found partially eaten by alligator in Polk County died from meth overdose, autopsy shows
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter