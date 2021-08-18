Former refugees hope US will help Afghan allies escape Taliban rule

Thousands of those trying to escape have helped American troops over the past 20 years. Now they wait in fear, hoping the U.S. will return the favor.

TAMPA, Fla. — Those with relatives in Afghanistan share stories of terror, and desperation as Afghan nationals try to escape Taliban rule.

“Taliban are going door-to-door looking for girls as young as 9 years, and when they find them and force them to marry,” said one former Afghan refugee currently living in the U.S. who’s relatives are trying to flee.

Thousands of those trying to escape have helped American troops over the past 20 years. Now they wait in fear, hoping that the U.S. will return the favor. Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani says saving these lives has to be a priority.

“We have a moral responsibility as a nation to welcome the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to break free,” she said.

For U.S. allies, there’s now an eminent threat of death, right at their doorsteps. And Eskamani says the process to apply for and gain a special immigrant visa needs to move faster when lives are on the line.

“Folks have been waiting a long time who’ve already applied,” she said. “Let alone folks who are now in a state of crisis.”

One woman who is a former refugee currently living in the United States, has family members in Afghanistan who are trying to get out safely.

She doesn’t know if they if they will.

“I don’t have anyone here,” she said. “My family's still there, and I’m really scared that…what's going to happen to them.”

For many, the goal is getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport where U.S. military teams are assisting with evacuations.

Another former Afghan refugee in the United States says actually making the journey is easier said than done.

“There has been reports of Taliban beating those that are trying to flee,” she said. “They’re scared for their lives, and they don’t know what to do or who to turn to.”

The US embassy in Kabul issued an alert saying “THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT CANNOT ENSURE SAFE PASSAGE TO THE HAMID KARZAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.”

The call now is for President Joe Biden to give trapped Americans and those who’ve assisted U.S. troops a safe way out.