Fort Hood investigates claim Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed

The family of Vanessa Guillen has claimed she was sexually harassed before she went missing.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, appointed a team to conduct an investigation into allegations that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed.

Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood said investigators will gather evidence, thoroughly and impartially consider it, and make findings and recommendations.

“I opened an investigation concerning the information provided by the Guillen Family that Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was harassed prior to her disappearance," said Overland. "I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation."

CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.

Guillen's family has held protests outside Fort Hood since May, with hundreds of demonstrators joining them. They planned to hold another protest on Friday.

Texas EquuSearch were on Fort Hood Wednesday to speak with officials about how they can help with the search effort.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said her office requested a congressional inquiry with the Department of Defense. She said they have also reached out to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to amplify the story and assist.