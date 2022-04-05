Army Times: Deadly double helicopter crash may not have been an accident

A new report from the military publication came after our sister-station confirmed the Army's Criminal Investigation Division was probing the matter.

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An apparent criminal investigation has been launched into the crash of two Army helicopters around 2 a.m. last Wednesday at Wright Army Airfield in southeast Georgia.

10 Tampa Bay sister-station WMAZ confirmed special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division had begun probing the crash, which involved two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

A 3rd Infantry Division spokesperson verified to the Army Times that the CID investigation was still underway on Tuesday. The publication went on to cite an anonymous source as saying the situation was "not an accident."

As the Army Times explained, citing Army regulations, the Combat Readiness Center would normally lead routine accident probes but would defer to the CID if the incident in question were believed to be "the result of a criminal act."

WMAZ previously reported that the crash killed one person: 26-year-old Captain James Bellew of Charlottesville, Virginia. Bellew joined the Army in 2017 and became an aeromedical evacuation officer in 2019.

Nobody else was injured.

Since March 2020, Bellew had served with the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. Colonel Erick Vanek, who called Bellew's death "an immeasurable tragedy," described him as the top platoon leader in his company.

The 3rd Infantry Division's combat aviation brigade is based at Hunter Army Airfield, a subordinate installation to Fort Stewart – which is southwest of Savannah. The brigade rotates MedEvac crews through shifts at Wright Army Airfield, the Times writes. That night, Bellew was working one of those shifts.

The 3rd Infantry Division declined to provide the Army Times with specifics about what led up to the crash, referencing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation. However, Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder confirmed to the publication that Bellew was the only person involved in the deadly situation and suggested that his fellow crewmembers were all sleeping at the time.