St. Louis-area native among 2 soldiers killed in military vehicle crash

Brian Joshua Snowden of Lonedell, Missouri, was among two soldiers killed when a military transport vehicle flipped Monday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Franklin County, Missouri, was among two U.S. Army soldiers killed Monday when a military vehicle crashed in Alaska.

Two soldiers were killed and 12 others were injured when their military transport vehicle flipped on a dirt road leading to a training area.

The two killed were identified Wednesday as Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of Lonedell, Missouri, and Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evens of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Snowden, 22, joined the Army in July 2020 and arrived in Alaska in March 2021 after training at Fort Moore, George.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” Major Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these."

The single-vehicle crash happened Monday as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, about 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks, the 11th Airborne Division said in a statement late Monday.

Army spokesperson John Pennell told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a dirt road going into the training area, causing the large transport vehicle to flip.

There were 17 soldiers in the vehicle at the time.

“We’re a real tight-knit group in the military, so right now, the entire 11th Airborne Division is grieving and preparing to provide whatever support is necessary for the families of the deceased and to help support those who are still in the hospital and dealing with their injuries,” Pennell said.

The Army will investigate the cause. Because there were deaths involved, Pennell said, the Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama will also send an investigatory team.

It’s the second deadly episode involving Alaska-based soldiers this year. In April, three soldiers were killed when two military helicopters collided while en route to Fort Wainwright near Fairbanks from a training mission.

