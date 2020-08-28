Hero's funeral service for fallen Camp Pendleton Marine after deadly military training accident

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lance Corporal (LCpl) Chase D. Sweetwood and the US Marine Corps was accompanied by the Patriot Guard Riders for a Hero's funeral service Friday in honor of the fallen Camp Pendleton Marine who died in a military training accident.



LCpl Sweetwood was serving with the US Marine Corps and currently assigned to Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) when he sadly perished with his other Marine brothers during a training exercise aboard an amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) that went down off the coast of southern California on July 30, 2020. The AAV took on water and sank hundreds of feet off San Clemente Island.



The Chula Vista native turned 19 during the search. His birthday was on the day after the accident that would take his life, family members said. "Chase was one of the good ones in this life, and he was taken far too soon," his aunt wrote.



LCpl Sweetwood is survived by his family and friends and his brotherhood of Marines.