Hurlburt Field on lockdown due to a reported 'domestic disturbance' involving an 'active shooter'

Both base and local law enforcement are said to have the situation under control.

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force says a "domestic disturbance" involving an active shooter was reported Friday night at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.

The military base was put on lockdown as a safety precaution, according to a news release.

"As safety is a priority, the base is currently under lockdown and only essential personnel will be allowed on base. No visitors will be authorized until further notice," the Air Force wrote.

Both base and local law enforcement are said to have the situation under control.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: