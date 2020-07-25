Hurlburt Field on lockdown due to a reported 'domestic disturbance' involving an 'active shooter'

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force says a "domestic disturbance" involving an active shooter was reported Friday night at Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County.
The military base was put on lockdown as a safety precaution, according to a news release.
"As safety is a priority, the base is currently under lockdown and only essential personnel will be allowed on base. No visitors will be authorized until further notice," the Air Force wrote.
Both base and local law enforcement are said to have the situation under control.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Body of missing 5-year-old found in Highlands County lake
- Infectious disease experts believe schools will be the epicenter for the spread of COVID-19 this fall
- Is your hand sanitizer one of 75 recalled by the FDA?
- Your sewage could help Pinellas County Utilities track COVID-19
- Opening Day tweet from the Rays calls for the arrests of Breonna Taylor's killers
- $5,000 reward offered for information about killed, partially mutilated Florida panther
- Florida passes 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter