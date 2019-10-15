TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, 15 veterans graduated from the first portion of the Veterans Resurgence Program at the Hillsborough County Jail.

This program plays a huge roll in helping these veterans gain the tools and confidence to live a better life and make better choices.

Mental Health staff members work with the inmates for a structured program, which helps them learn to cope with stress and anxiety. The veterans are also given skills to help them transition once they are released from jail.

"We are giving these veterans that ended up in our jails an opportunity to feel proud again," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The partnerships we have established will give them the chance to reinvent themselves and get the help they need. This is how we thank them for their service."

After graduation, they remain in the veterans' pod and will serve as mentors and peer leaders for the newer inmates.

