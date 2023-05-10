Soldier from Knoxville dies in vehicle wreck at Alaska military base

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans joined the Army in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fort Wainwright, a military base in Alaska, confirmed that a 23-year-old soldier from Knoxville died on Monday.

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of Missouri were both killed in a wreck involving a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at the Yukon Training Area, Fort Wainwright said.

Evans and Snowden of Missouri served in the 11th Airborne Division. As specialists, Evans and Snowden managed other lower-ranked enlisted soldiers.

Evans joined the Army in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in January 2021.

Honoring our fallen heroes Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry... Posted by Fort Wainwright on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

12 other soldiers were hurt in the wreck. Of those, eight were treated and released from the hospital the same day. Two soldiers remain in stable condition at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and another two are in stable condition after being transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, officials said.

"This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.

"This is a tragic loss for our community. We join the family and friends of Spc. Jeremy Evans, as well as his military brethren in grieving the loss of one our East Tennessee Heroes," Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said.

"This is a tragic loss for our community. We join the family and friends of Spc. Jeremy Evans, as well as his military brethren in grieving the loss of one our East Tennessee Heroes. We know there are risks in military service and the best of us, like Spc. Evans, meet those daily.…

The cause of the accident is under investigation.