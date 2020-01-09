Job fair goes virtual to help veterans, military spouses find jobs during pandemic

RecruitMilitary hosted a virtual job fair with 114 companies looking to fill positions. More are planned.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 3800 military veterans and spouses took part in a virtual job fair on Tuesday.

DAV & RecruitMilitary hosted the event with 114 companies looking to fill positions.

RecruitMilitary says the veteran unemployment rate for May was 9.1 percent. While it's getting better, that's why a virtual job fair is so important.

Since the start of the pandemic, it has hosted 36 virtual career job fairs.

"Thank god we have we have this type of platform to where it eases some of the frustrations for the whole family unit whether the military member or the military spouse," says Senior Vice President Chris Stevens, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

RecruitMilitary will continue to host these through the beginning of next year.

It even hosts some webinars to get veterans and their families comfortable with the technical part so they can maneuver the event.

You can sign up for future events by clicking here. They are free.

