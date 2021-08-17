Ways for Tampa Bay area veterans, military and Gold Star Families to get support

The collapse of the Afghan government can bring up many emotions for families and help is available

TAMPA, Fla. — As we continue to report on the developments out of Afghanistan, we recognize that this can be overwhelming for our veterans, military families and gold star families.



Organizations that support our military community want you to know they are here to help.



We spoke with Major General (Ret.) Clay Hutmacher. He served more than 40 years in the military with five tours in Afghanistan. He is now the President and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).



SOWF is a nonprofit based in Tampa that provides educational support and ultimately full college scholarships to children of fallen special operators. The support begins immediately after the death of a parent.



Hutmacher sent a message to families letting them know SOWF's outreach team is there to support them and offering other resources for counseling.

He says of the 811 children they will serve through college, 434 of those children lost a parent in Afghanistan.

“We did our mission. We kept our nation safe and I don’t believe that our sacrifice there was in vain in spite of what you’re seeing on the TV,” he said.



“My other message to them would be look, it’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to seek help and have someone to talk to and encourage every veteran, every family member gold star or otherwise to reach out to these organizations that are there standing by to help," Hutmacher added.



We also spoke with the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors. TAPS assists anyone grieving the loss of a military loved one. They say survivors are turning to them right now.



Resources:

My Warrior’s Place

Phone: 813-321-0880



My Warrior’s Place is based in Ruskin and serves veterans, military service members, gold star, blue star and silver star families.



Camaraderie Foundation

Phone: 407-841-0071



Camaraderie Foundation, with offices in both Tampa and Orlando, provides 100-percent financial support for short-term confidential, private counseling services to Post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families.



Florida Veterans Support Line

Phone: 1-844-693-5838

Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255