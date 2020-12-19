MacDill Airmen return home just in time for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla — The holidays are a time that is meant to be spent with family, and one lucky Air Force squadron just returned home after months away.
Families of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base welcomed their loved ones home from a multi-month deployment Friday.
A red, white, and blue "welcome home" banner decorated with balloons greeted the service members as they arrived.
There were plenty of hugs to go around as the sound of cheering and clapping filled a military hangar as each individual stepped off a bus.
Masks were worn throughout the loving reunions.
Welcome home and thank you for your service!
- 3 men with severe burns taken to the hospital after small plane crash
- Florida, federal government at odds on number of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines heading to the state
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Red tide found off Florida's southwest coast; birds sick
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter