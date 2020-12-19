MacDill Airmen return home just in time for the holidays

"There's no place like home for the holidays!" And these services members can attest to that.

TAMPA, Fla — The holidays are a time that is meant to be spent with family, and one lucky Air Force squadron just returned home after months away.

Families of the 50th Air Refueling Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base welcomed their loved ones home from a multi-month deployment Friday.

A red, white, and blue "welcome home" banner decorated with balloons greeted the service members as they arrived.

There were plenty of hugs to go around as the sound of cheering and clapping filled a military hangar as each individual stepped off a bus.

Masks were worn throughout the loving reunions.

Welcome home and thank you for your service!

What other people are reading right now: