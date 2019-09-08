TAMPA, Fla. — You may have seen reports that the Air Force is temporarily grounding some of its planes over safety concerns. This week, the Air Force announced it is grounding more than a quarter of its C-130 fleet after atypical cracks were found in one of the wing joints.

We reached out to MacDill Air Force Base, and they tell us they don’t have any C-130s on the base, they only have KC-135s.

The NOAA Hurricane Hunters in Lakeland fly two different types of planes, neither of which are C-130s. The planes that fly through storms are P-3s – they have two of them named Kermit and Miss Piggy.

They also have a G-4 jet that they use for high-altitude missions – that one is named Gonzo.

The Air Force is in the process of inspecting all of its grounded C-130s. Any of those planes that are inspected and don’t have any cracking will be immediately returned to service.

They also say none of this will impact ongoing C-130 support to overseas contingency operations.

