ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — "Super guy, couldn't ask for a better guy. That's why I want a good service for him," Dave Eichelberger said about his brother Don.



Dave Eichelberger described his brother as being clever and kind.



"My brother spent four years in the U.S. Air Force. In the end, he was a sergeant, he was a Russian language specialist," he said.



Don died Nov. 16 in Arkansas from complications from a series of strokes. His brother said they were in an orphanage together growing up.



"He was raised in the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphan's Home, home for veteran's children," Dave said.



Those years made them close.



"We were all each other had. We had each other's backs. There were times we were competitive, there were times it wasn't always smooth. But, we were always there," Dave explained.



Don went on to earn an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology and then a graduate degree in environmental management from The Ohio State University, and worked for years in government. His obituary says Don "loved people, puppies and bowling." But now, Dave said they have no one left.



"We didn't have any family, I'm his only family member now. I'm trying to make sure I'm not the only one at his service," he said.



The service will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 4301 16th St. North, in St. Petersburg. It will be Saturday, December 21 at 11:30 am.

