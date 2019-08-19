SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man cut his hair for the first time in 15 years and then joined the Army.

Reynaldo Arroyo, 23, enlisted as an infantryman.

"I'm just really excited to be enlisting," he said, in a video posted to the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Facebook page.

Arroyo donated the hair to Locks of Love, a non-profit charity based in the United States. The organization accepts donations of human hair and money to make wigs for Canadian and American children in need due to medical conditions that have caused them to lose their hair

"Hopefully some little girl's gonna get it," he said.

