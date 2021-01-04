Marine Corps father gives his son his first salute as a second lieutenant

The video posted to TikTok shows the emotional moment a master sergeant saluted his son, congratulating him on his commissioning.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a proud and emotional moment for Master Sergeant Michael Fisher when he gave his son his first salute as a second lieutenant.

The special moment between the father and son was shared on TikTok. It shows the two men stand face-to-face as Fisher delivers the message.

"I've watched you grow and mature and become the man that you are today," he said. "You have always been respectful, by saying 'Yes sir.' 'No sir.' 'Yes, ma'am.' And 'No, ma'am.' A salute is a sign of respect. It is a privilege to render you your first salute."

Through a shaky voice, Fisher raises his right hand and says, "But it is a greater honor to say 'Congratulations, sir, on your commissioning.'"

Fisher's son then salutes him.

The rank of Second Lieutenant is the first commissioned officer ranking. As master sergeant, Fisher is a higher-ranked noncommissioned officer.

A report from the Defense Department on diversity and inclusion highlights there is an underrepresentation of minority individuals for higher ranks that are both commissioned and non-commissioned, making the videotaped moment between the Black father and son even more powerful.

According to UpWorthy, Fisher is an instructor with the Junior ROTC program. His TikTok page is typically filled with videos of himself and his granddaughter.

.@USMC Master Sgt. Michael Fisher gives his son his first salute upon commissioning as a second lieutenant. A significant moment if you look at the racial diversity within the officer corps of the U.S. military. pic.twitter.com/qXpxOlZ528 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 30, 2021