An update to official U.S. Marines uniform regulations means all service members can now carry and use umbrellas.

Before the update, only women in the Marines were allowed to carry an umbrella, according to the Marine Corps Times.

The previous regulations state woman in the Marines can "carry an all-black, plain standard or collapsible umbrella at their option during inclement weather with the service and dress uniform." The umbrellas have to be carried in the left hand so a salute can be done properly.

Umbrellas can't be carried or used while in formation nor while a Marine is in a utility uniform.

The umbrella policy wasn't the only change to Marine uniforms. CNN reported women Marines are now allowed to wear silver stud earrings. Previously, women Marines could only wear gold, pearl or diamond earrings with certain uniforms.

Now, that policy includes silver-colored, ball or round stud earrings being worn with service, blue dress or blue-white dress uniforms.

Service members in all other branches of the military, including the Navy, Army and Air Force, have been allowed to use umbrellas for years, according to NPR.



