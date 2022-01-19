A military vehicle carrying Marines from the 2nd Marine Logistics Group overturned in Onslow County, North Carolina Wednesday.

JACKSON, N.C. — "Multiple" United States Marines were killed Wednesday in a crash near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed on Twitter without detailing the exact number of deaths.

"We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG," the 2nd Marine Logistics Group said on Twitter. "We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident."

A short time later, a follow-up message confirmed "multiple casualties."

We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available. — 2nd Marine Logistics Group (@2ndMLG) January 19, 2022

We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident. More information will be posted here as it becomes available. — 2nd Marine Logistics Group (@2ndMLG) January 19, 2022

A witness told NBC-affiliate WITN-TV a Marine 5-ton truck carrying several Marines overturned around 1 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, which is located in a rural area south of Jacksonville, North Carolina. The witness describes seeing several people injured.

The television station reported there were two deaths, citing the information to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

BREAKING: At least two Marines have died and seven were critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210 between Verona and Holly Ridge. Stay with WITN on-air and online for updates and new information. pic.twitter.com/ofgdfCmZya — Dave Jordan (@DaveJordanWITN) January 19, 2022

Emergency personnel, including those from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, remained on-scene several hours after the crash continuing to investigate.

I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County. We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 19, 2022

"I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the U.S. Marines who lost their lives in a tragic accident today in Onslow County," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Twitter. "We are so proud of our military heroes at Camp Lejeune and across North Carolina. Our prayers go out to them."

On its website, Camp Lejeune, which is located along the North Carolina coast, describes itself as "a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the operating forces and missions of other tenant commands by providing training venues, facilities, services, and support in order to be responsive to the needs of Marines, sailors, and their families."

In addition to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, Camp Lejuene is also home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, and 2nd Marine Division.

Listen to free podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.