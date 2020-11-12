Florida congressman's measure to prevent US soldiers' deaths included in defense bill heading to president's desk

The final version of the bill passed the U.S. Senate Friday. It now makes its way to President Trump.

WASHINGTON — A little more than a year after Bradenton Army SPC Nicholas Panipinto was killed in South Korea during a training accident, a reform measure launched in his honor was included in this year's defense bill and is awaiting President Donald Trump's signature.

There's just one problem -- President Trump has previously threatened to veto the bill, which covers a wide range of defense subjects beyond that one. The president's reasoning? He has said it doesn't clamp down on big tech companies that he has claimed were biased during the 2020 election.

The president wants the defense bill to end protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

So, the bill itself could be rejected at the White House.

Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan had announced the measure's inclusion in this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the Senate on Friday. Back in June, Buchanan wrote a letter to then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper to request "much-needed reforms to prevent tragedies like the death of SPC Panipinto."

Then, in July, Buchanan introduced an amendment to the national defense bill that would require the Pentagon to examine emergency response capabilities and services at US military bases throughout the world. It was added to the U.S. House's NDAA bill and passed. However, a separate defense bill was passed by the Senate.

On Friday, Buchanan's office confirmed the House and Senate had ironed out the differences between those bills and passed a finalized version. In it, Buchanan's measure was included. It now heads to President Trump.

“The highest tribute that can be paid to the life of Specialist Panipinto is for the Defense Department to ensure that future military personnel who are injured during training exercises can quickly receive high-quality medical treatment that might help save their lives,” Buchanan said. “I am deeply humbled that Nick’s mother came to me with their tragic story and has allowed me to help. I know that these reforms will save lives and prevent future heartache felt by families like hers across the country.”

If the defense bill is signed into law with Buchanan's measure included, the DoD would also need to report to Congress potential benefits and the feasibility of requiring bases to have properly functioning MedEvac helicopters and fully-stocked military ambulances.

“This isn't just a win for our family, but for every military family," Panipinto's mother, Kimberly Weaver, said in a statement. "We are so thankful to Congressman Buchanan for all of his help in getting these necessary changes one step closer to being signed into law."

According to a 2019 report from the Congressional Research Service, between 2006 to 2018, nearly 32-percent of all soldiers killed overseas died from training accidents. The congressman says that needs to change.

