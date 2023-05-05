Gerald R. Ford is first U.S. Navy ship with canine helping sailors deal with stress during deployment

Sage is a 3-year-old female yellow Labrador Retriever trained to help sailors cope with operational stress. She's currently aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford deployed on May 2, but this time, with a special pup aboard!

Sage is a 3-year-old female yellow Labrador Retriever trained to help sailors cope with operational stress.

According to the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Sage is part of the Expanded Operational Stress Control Canine pilot program.

The Navy said the USS Gerald R. Ford will be the first Navy ship to have a canine-like Sage as part of the crew.

"The intent is for Sage to provide a unique outlet and comfort for Sailors during deployment. Animals are proven to be another form of stress relief and provide a sense of companionship," the Navy said in an Instagram post.

Sage's primary handler, Chaplain Genevieve Clark, completed 120 hours of training in preparation.