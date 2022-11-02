Tampa judge extends relief for 2 military members claiming religious exemptions to vaccines

The Liberty Counsel called the decision a "positive step" forward.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa judge has extended temporary emergency relief for two service members who are claiming religious exemptions from the U.S. military's vaccine mandate.

Federal Judge Steven Merryday's decision followed a Thursday hearing in the lawsuit from a U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel and a U.S. Navy captain.

Last week, the court granted those service members a temporary injunction that prevents the military from discharging them for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. This week's decision extended the injunction through Feb. 18, meaning the military cannot change their ranks or privileges as a result of their decision to remain unvaccinated – at least until then.

The service members are being represented by the Liberty Counsel, which is also representing about two dozen more military personnel across all five branches of the armed forces. The religious organization, which has historically advocated for evangelical Christian causes, is hoping the judge will further extend the injunction to apply to the thousands of other service members who have applied for religious exemptions.

Very few religious exemptions have been granted so far for American service members.

The two plaintiffs in this particular case had been scheduled to be disciplined earlier this month after their exemption appeals were denied by the Marines and Navy. The judge's extension buys them time.

“Yesterday’s hearing is a positive step toward finally putting an end to this abuse of the law and of our military personnel," wrote Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver in a statement. "It is shameful how the military is treating these honorable service members. This abuse must stop. Theses heroes sacrifice everything to defend our freedom, and we are honored to defend them.”