Military dad surprises daughters during cheer competition in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — An airman who has been deployed surprised his two daughters Sunday during a cheer competition in Tampa.
Stacey Gardiner told 10 Tampa Bay the girls had no idea their dad was coming home and had been staying at a friend's house thinking they had plumbing issues at their house.
The parents of the girls' cheer team performed a cheer-off against other teams and at the end of the routine Airman Jr Caraway showed up to surprise his daughters.
