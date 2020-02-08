Rescue mission called off for missing 7 Marines, 1 sailor, all presumed dead

The 15th MEU and the ARG leadership determined that there was little probability of a successful rescue after an extensive 40-hour search.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — After more than 40-hours, military officials have ended their search and rescue operation for the 8 service members who went missing on Thursday during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego.

A release sent on Sunday by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) stated that efforts will now turn to finding and recovering the missing marines and sailor.

All eight service members are presumed deceased. The 15th MEU and the ARG leadership determined that there was little probability of a successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident.

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”

Over the course of the 3-day at-sea search, more than 1,000 square nautical miles were searched by Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard helicopters, ships, and watercrafts.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been, and will continue to be with our Marines’ and Sailor’s families during this difficult time,” said Bronzi. “As we turn to recovery operations we will continue our exhaustive search for our missing Marines and Sailor.”

Crews aboard the USS John Finn, USS Makin Island, USS Somerset and USS San Diego, assisted in the operation. Eleven U.S. Navy helicopters, several smaller USN and Marine Corp. vessels, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a chopper from USCG Sector San Diego, also participated in the search for the missing service personnel.

Efforts will now turn to finding and recovering the service members and investigating the circumstances surrounding the sinking, officials said.

Assisting the team in recovery efforts is the offshore supply vessel HOS Dominator, as well as Undersea Rescue Command, utilizing their Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to survey the sea floor.

The names of the victims will be released 24 hours after their families are notified.

The fatal accident -- which prompted an immediate suspension of AAV water operations -- took place about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30, while the crew was en route to a waiting ship following several days of operational maneuvers, said Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of 1st MEF.

In total, 15 Marines and one sailor had participated in the exercise.

"The amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) they were riding in began to take on water and sank," according to a MEF press release.

Seven of the personnel were able to get out of the sinking land and sea-going vehicle and were pulled from the water. Medics took three of them to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where one was pronounced dead and the others were admitted in critical but stable condition.

The other five rescued Marines received clean bills of health and returned to their units, officials said.

The 26-ton amphibious vehicle went down more than 1,000 yards from a beach on the northwest side of the San Clemente Island in water several hundred feet deep, Osterman said.

"It's really below the depth that a diver can go to," Osterman told reporters.

The incident will be the subject of an exhaustive investigation, according to USMC officials.

All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based out of Camp Pendleton.

San Clemente Island is one of the eight islands that make up the Channel Islands archipelago.