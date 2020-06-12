December 6th marked as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day

Gov. DeSantis issued the proclamation on the one year anniversary of air stations deadly shooting.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — December 6th marks the tragic day three sailors were killed in what the FBI has called a terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola-- one year later, we still remember.

And Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make sure future generations never forget the sacrifices those sailors and other first responders made in 2019 and their courage shown in the face of "evil."

"One year ago, three great American sailors were killed in an act of terrorism at @NASPCOLA. In their honor, I’ve proclaimed December 6th as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida. We must never forget their selfless sacrifice," the governor wrote on Twitter.

The proclamation comes the day after 19-year-old Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Mohammed Haitham, 21-year-old Naval Aircrewman 3rd Class Cameron Walters and 23-year-old Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson were posthumously awarded Purple Hearts.

One year ago, three great American sailors were killed in an act of terrorism at @NASPCOLA. In their honor, I’ve proclaimed December 6th as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day in Florida. We must never forget their selfless sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/tdWJT1Gajn — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 6, 2020

"We continue to pray for the survivors, family, and friends of those lost on that tragic day, and our military men, women, and families around the world, always remembering that Floridians stand strong in times of tragedy," DeSantis wrote.

In addition to the three sailors killed, eight others were wounded in the attack by 21-year-old Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, as he opened fire in a classroom before being fatally shot, according to the FBI.

Just more than a month after the attack the Department of Justice began treating the investigation as an act of terrorism. Earlier this year, Qassim al-Rimi, an al-Qaida leader who claimed responsibility for the attack, was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Yemen.

What other people are reading right now:



►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

What other people are reading right now:

