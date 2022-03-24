US Navy Blue Angels arrive at MacDill Air Force Base ready for Tampa Bay AirFest 2022

For the first time since 2018, MacDill Air Force Base will open its gates to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — Did you see a blue aircraft soaring through the sky in the direction of MacDill Air Force Base? Well, there's a reason for it.

MacDill Air Force Base just got a little more packed with the arrival of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Thursday.

The flight demonstration squadron showed up in the Tampa Bay area just a couple of days before the Tampa Bay AirFest starts Saturday, where they'll be performing.

Arriving in a large plane at the base, the crew scrambled out with bags on their shoulders ready to take over the weekend with wowing performances.

Aviation Electrician's Mate First Class Jonathon Kiesznowski says event-goers can expect a great performance from the Blue Angels while also being able to relax.

“Not only are you in a secured air force base but being here with the Blue Angels, having so many great personnel around you, it's not only somewhere where you can feel safe to bring your family and friends but [also] to have a great time and relax," Kiesznowski said.

“We are super excited, first time in four years we get to open our gates, which we normally don’t do for the public,…and welcome everyone onto the base,” MacDill Base Commander Colonel Ben Johnsson said.

The free event will take place March 26-27 and promises to be jampacked with "heart-pounding" flight performances and family-friendly activities.

General admission and parking are FREE. The AirFest does offer a limited amount of premium seating tickets while supplies last. You can find more information on those tickets here.