ORLANDO, Fla. — Discovery Cove in Orlando celebrated the United States Navy’s 244th birthday with an unforgettable underwater reenlistment ceremony.

After a 12-year military career, United States Navy Chief Petty Officer Jessica Featherall celebrated her reenlistment into the armed forces for three more years by becoming the first person in Discovery Cove’s history to take the oath there.

Some service members chose to reenlist after their contract is up and do so in unique ways.

“I wanted to reenlist while diving somewhere very picturesque and partner with a place that would be willing to help make my vision of an underwater reenlistment a reality,” said Chief Featherall of Tampa. “I can’t thank Discovery Cove enough for helping me mark this important milestone in my life.”

Lieutenant Junior Grade Van Vredenburgh administered the oath of enlistment to Chief Featherall 15 feet underwater. The ceremony was witnessed by Chief Featherall’s father, Todd Helms, who retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service.

RELATED: LEGOLAND offers free admission for veterans in November

RELATED: Haunted houses, theme parks, pumpkin festivals and more Halloween events in Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter