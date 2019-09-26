TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday marked the opening of a new U.S. Special Operations Command Data Engineering Lab in Ybor City.
The center is a brand-new engineering lab that allows special operations professionals to collaborate with leaders, data collectors, scientists, software developers and community partners.
The new facility is designed to enhance Special Operation Forces’ effectiveness and capabilities from the battlefield to headquarters.
The goal is to get ahead and be competitive in conflicts now and in the future.
