Priceline and the Department of Defense have teamed up on a venture to make a travel site for current and retired military members.

The American Forces Travel website gives access to the military community for deals on hotels, flights, car rentals, and cruises, according to USA Today. The savings are expected to be up to 60 percent, giving negotiated prices on vacation homes, apartments, and packages.

The site will include more than one million hotel deals exclusively for military beneficiaries at more than 71,000 worldwide destinations.

Active duty, Reserve and Guard service members, sponsored family members, Medal of Honor recipients, 100 percent disabled beneficiaries, and retirees will be allowed access to the website, according to connectingvets.radio.com.

"American Forces Travel was developed for a simple reason. The people who support the United States of America through military service have earned access to the world's most exclusive travel deals," Brett Keller, Priceline's CEO said.

Here's a link to the new site.

