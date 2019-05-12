The military says security forces are responding to reports of a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam says in a tweet that there's an ongoing security incident that began at about 2:30 pm.
Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant says firefighters are responding to the base. It's not clear if there are injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
