Shaw AFB identifies pilot killed in crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Officials from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter have identified the pilot who died in a crash Tuesday night.
1st Lt David Schmitz, of the 77th Fighter Squadron, known as The Gamblers, died while on a training mission at the base. The squadron is set to deploy overseas for combat operations.
Col Larry Sullivan described Schmitz as loving three things: "he loved his family, his country, and he loved to fly."
Officials with Shaw said Schmitz's F-16CM Fighting Falcon went down on base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.