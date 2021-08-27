Taliban takeover creates potential haven for terrorist groups in Afghanistan

Pentagon officials say they expect more attack attempts following Thursday's deadly bombing at the airport in Kabul.

TAMPA, Fla. — In the wake of Thursday’s bombing at the airport in Kabul, Pentagon officials said Friday they expect more attack attempts.



“We certainly are prepared, and would expect future attempts,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.



Thirteen U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghans were killed in the bombing. The terrorist group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attacks.

As the U.S. fully withdraws from Afghanistan, those involved in counterterrorism efforts say a major concern is the ability for terrorist groups to move in.



To get a sharper insight, 10 Investigates’ Courtney Robinson spoke with retired U.S. Army Special Forces Colonel Stu Bradin. Bradin spent 32 years in the military. He is now the president and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation.



He says it’s expected that terrorist groups will push back against the Taliban government for power.

“They always do,” he said.

Bradin says his concern is ISIS and Al Qaeda.



“You know, they've been decimated, but now they have a place to be reconstituted. So, I think it's inevitable that they go back there, they have their own autonomous region. And, you know, can I guarantee that they're all going to stay inside the confines of Afghanistan? I don't think anybody can,” he said.

When asked about images coming out of Afghanistan showing Taliban fighters with weapons, aircraft and other equipment supplied by the U.S. for the now fallen Afghan security forces he said, “I'm just thinking they are one of the best equipped militaries in the Middle East right now.”



Bradin says the Taliban will sell the arsenal supplied over the course of 20 years.



“Other groups are going to buy those weapons from them. And those are really good weapons. I mean, those are, I mean, you can't buy any better. Those are the best there are. And they they haven't. And they'll sell them to any terrorist organization anywhere in the world,” he said.



That has grave implications for the security of Americans around the world.



“We have a lot of American bases and people and embassies all over the place. They used to get attacked all the time. And I think we're gonna see that again,” said Bradin.



On Friday, he said the biggest thing he is watching for is the true number of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, including those with dual citizenship.