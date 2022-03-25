New KC-46A Pegasus aircraft on display at Tampa Bay AirFest

The KC-46 allows for more fueling and cargo and has better medical capabilities.

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base is the official home of two dozen new high-tech planes that will be key to operations worldwide.

The KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueler will replace the refuelers stationed at MacDill and it’s available to be viewed during Tampa Bay AirFest over the weekend.



The KC-46 allows for more fueling and cargo and has better medical capabilities. It can refuel other aircraft mid-air, like fighter jets so they don’t have to land or other refueling tankers, which keep service members in the skies safe.

“The KC-46 is the future. It will be flying for decades to come and that means that we will have those wonderful service members and maintainers here in the Tampa Bay area,” U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.

Twenty-four KC-135 refuelers for the 6th Air Refueling Wing were stationed at MacDill. They had been around since the 1950s. The KC-46 aircraft will replace them.