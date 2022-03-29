Tampa military family receives nation's first recycled roof

The company says the roof is meant to divert shingle waste from landfills, allowing 90 percent of waste it collects to be reused in manufacturing new shingles.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pair of Tampa military veterans on Tuesday received a one-of-a-kind donation.

Roofing manufacturer GAF teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County to give the father and son the nation's first recycled asphalt shingle roof.

According to Habitat for Humanity, Horace Montgomery has lived in his Tampa home for more than 50 years. His son Carl, who is confined to a wheelchair, also lives with him. Both men are military veterans.

The family's home insurance required that they replace their roof, however, the non-profit says the expenses were too much for them to afford.

That's where Habitat for Humanity and GAF stepped in. The company says the project is the first of many it has committed to. According to Habitat for Humanity, GAF will be donating enough recycled asphalt shingles to reroof 500 homes.

According to the company, the recycled roof is meant to divert shingle waste from landfills, allowing 90 percent of "post-consumer" waste it collects to be reused in manufacturing new shingles.