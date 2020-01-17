TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa police offer who had been serving his county for the past year was promoted while overseas.

He returned home to Tampa Bay Friday night.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan met Lieutenant Travis Maus at the Tampa International Airport to welcome him home and present him with his lieutenant badge.

Lieutenant Maus has been a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for almost 15 years. He had been serving in with his company, the "Ghostriders.”

Lieutenant Maus has been with the Tampa Police Department for almost 20 years. He was assigned as a Detective Sergeant of the Gun Crime Intelligence Squad in the Violent Crimes Bureau before being promoted to Lieutenant.

This is the first time in the recorded history of the Tampa Police Department a promotion has been made while an officer was deployed.

You can watch Chief Dugan make the call to Lieutenant Maus here.

Adding with the honor of a promotion, Maus will serve as community hero at Gasparilla Pirate Fest alongside the grand marshal, Marvel star and WWE superstar Dave Bautista.

RELATED: Marvel star, WWE champion Dave Bautista to be grand marshal for Gasparilla

RELATED: US Army soldier surprises his daughter at school in Palm Harbor

RELATED: 'Our last words together were we love each other' father of deployed Fort Bragg soldier says he's proud

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter