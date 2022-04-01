Change of leadership at United States Central Command

General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, Jr. relinquished command to General Michael “Erik” Kurilla.

TAMPA, Fla — On Friday, U.S. Central Command assumed a new commander. General Michael “Erik” Kurilla will now lead CENTCOM, headquartered on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The combatant command oversees one of the most unstable regions in the world with 21 countries including Iran and Afghanistan. The Area of Responsibility, or AOR, stretches from Egypt to Pakistan, north to Kazakhstan and south to Yemen.

Out-going CENTCOM commander, General Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, Jr. relinquished command during the change of command ceremony at the Tampa Convention Center.

McKenzie took command in March of 2019. He oversaw efforts to take down violent extremists across the region and led the exit of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

McKenzie spent more than 43 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and rose through the ranks.

Earlier this year, he sat down with 10 Tampa Bay Anchor Courtney Robinson to talk about what CENTCOM does, his role, his concerns and his hopes for the future.

“If I were to say I hope peace breaks out, I think that would be a little pollyannish. So, I don’t hope for that. But I hope for stability, and I hope for our partners in the region to be able to defend themselves against those who wish to harm them,” he said.

McKenzie adds that day-to-day Iran poses the biggest threat in the region and an area CENTCOM will continue to stay on top of for national security.

McKenzie will retire in Tampa with his wife, Marilyn.

In-coming commander, Major General Kurilla, is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, West Point.