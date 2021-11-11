Universal Orlando salutes service members with special deals

The park is offering discounted tickets and vacation packages to members of the military, both active and retired, and their families.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is honoring veterans and active service members with some pretty sweet deals.

The park is offering discounted tickets and vacation packages to members of the military, both active and retired, and their families.

The 2022 Military Freedom Pass Promotional Ticket is an adult, two-park pass being offered for $199.99. That's compared to regular annual and seasonal pass options that range from $299.99 to more than $500 each.

The military freedom pass can get you into both Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure every day from Nov. 11, 2021, to Dec. 31. 2022, without blackout dates.

Eligible service members can purchase up to six promotional tickets. All you have to do is present a valid military photo ID at any Universal Orlando theme park front gate ticket window in order to activate them.

There are also 3-park ticket options available if your family wants to visit Universal's water park Volcano Bay. Customizable options for hotels and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are available at discounted rates, too.

You can purchase these specially priced tickets and vacation packages at your Authorized Military Ticket & Travel office.

Check out the full list of purchase locations. Locally, the tickets can be purchased at:

USCG Exchange in St. Petersburg

USCG Exchange in Clearwater

MacDill Air Force Base