US Air Force to replace some B-1s with new bombers

The classic B-1B jets will be retired for a new generation of B-21s.

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — The US Air Force is retiring 17 of its iconic B-1B bombers.

The Air Force announced it will start to divest 17 B-1B Lancers in order to modernize its fleet. The next-generation B-21 Raider will take their place.

“Beginning to retire legacy bombers, to make way for the B-21 Raider, is something we have been working toward for some time,” Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said in a statement. “Due to the wear and tear placed on the B-1 fleet over the past two decades, maintaining these bombers would cost tens of millions of dollars per aircraft to get back to status quo. And that’s just to fix the problems we know about. We’re just accelerating planned retirements.”

The retirement of the 17 B-1s will leave 45 of them in the Air Force fleet. Commanders say they'll be able to give more time and attention to the remaining B-1 bombers.

The B-21 Raider is still under development by Northrop Grumman. According to the defense contractor, the new bomber will improve the Air Force's ability to carry more weapons and fire them from greater distances. It's expected to be in service by 2026 or 2027.