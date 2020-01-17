PALM HARBOR, Fla — When our men and women in uniform fight to defend our freedom on front lines overseas, their families are left at home – waiting for the moment their loved ones will finally come home.
For one girl who attends Ozona Elementary in Palm Harbor, that moment came Friday afternoon.
Her dad, Sgt. Jeffrey Dobbs, returned home from an 11-month deployment as a Black Hawk helicopter crew chief in Iraq – and he embarked on a personal mission to surprise his little girl.
The magical moment came with plenty of happy tears and a really long hug.
An American hero is finally back with his family!
