Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal survived three deployments to Iraq and a bullet through the chest.

Now, the Purple Heart recipient is fighting for the right to sue the U.S. government for medical malpractice, according to Fox News.

The 37-year-old Green Beret found out he had cancer in June 2017 from a civilian doctor, the Army Times reports. The publication reports Army doctors misdiagnosed a tumor in Stayskal’s lungs. The tumor doubled in size and spread to other vital organs and became cancerous.

Stayskal is the father of two daughters.

A bi-partisan bill named after Stayskal would allow service members of their families to sue the government when a member of the military is a victim of military medical malpractice.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.