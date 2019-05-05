PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — A Minnesota man has died while on vacation in Mexico, his family confirmed Sunday.

Artem Moskovkin was found unconscious Saturday on his second morning of vacation in Cancun, according to his brother, Igor Moskovkin. He said Artem was found in a garden area about 30 feet from the resort where he was staying.

Artem Moskovkin, 30, was an Iraq war veteran, according to his brother. He served five years in the U.S. Army. He worked as a contractor for Globus Transport, Inc., in Lakeville, Minnesota.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Artem Moskovkin.

A GoFundMe created Saturday to help with Moskovkin's medical expenses stated that he was experiencing internal bleeding and needed emergency surgery. On Sunday, the page was updated as a "funeral fund."

There is no word yet on the cause of Moskovkin's death.